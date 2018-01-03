ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 03 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 06:27:37م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي مسؤولي مؤسسة القضاء والأجهزة الأمنية
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم رئيس مجلس النواب الأخ يحيى علي الراعي ورئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى القاضي أحمد المتوكل والنائب العام القاضي ماجد الدربابي ووزراء الإدارة المحلية..
باكستان ردا على ترامب: الأموال الأمريكية لم تكن عملا خيريا
انتقد وزير الخارجية الباكستاني خواجة محمد آصف اتهامات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب لإسلام آباد بتوفير ملاذات آمنة للإرهابيين مشيرا إلى أن الأموال التي قدمتها واشنطن لبلاده لم تكن عملا خيريا.
وزير النفط والمعادن: لن نسمح بانهيار مؤسسات النفط
عقد بصنعاء اليوم اجتماع موسع برئاسة وزير النفط والمعادن أحمد عبد الله دارس، ضم قيادة الوزارة والمؤسسات والشركات والوحدات التابعة لوزارة النفط.
الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز..مانشستر يونايتد يضع حدًا للتعادلات بثنائية أمام إيفرتون
تخلّص فريق مانشستر يونايتد من مسلسل التعادلات الذي رافقه في المباريات الثلاث الأخيرة، وتغلب على ضيفه إيفرتون بهدفين نظيفين مساء امس، في الجولة الثانية والعشرين من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
صادرات الغاز الروسي تحطم الرقم القياسي
المصري محمد صلاح مرشح بقوة لنيل جائزة أفضل لاعب أفريقي
محافظ صعدة يطلع على حجم الدمار بالجسر الرابط بين طريق صعدة صنعاء
المجلس النرويجي يدشن  150 منحة مالية لإنشاء مشاريع صغيرة بعمران
  Local
President, FM discuss mechanism of diplomatic work
[03/يناير/2018]

SANA’A, Jan. 03 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad discussed on Wednesday with Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf the mechanism of diplomatic work in light of the regional and international developments.

The meeting touched on the repercussions of the aggression on the country and the political, diplomatic and economic siege for nearly three years, and the required efforts to overcome the challenges imposed by the aggression.

The meeting dealt with the aspects related to enhancing the diplomatic performance of the Yemeni Foreign Ministry in line with the current changes so as to contribute to conveying the issue of the Yemeni people to the world and the regional and international organizations.

The meeting reviewed the program prepared for the visit of the Assistant UN Envoy for Yemen during the coming period to Yemen, in the framework of consultations on the latest developments in Yemen.

In the meeting, the president emphasized the importance of intensifying efforts to contribute to breaking the political and diplomatic siege imposed by the aggression on Yemen in order to isolate it away from the world.

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
12 غارة لطيران العدوان على ثلاث محافظات واستشهاد عشرة مواطنين
[03/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على العاصمة صنعاء
[02/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على حرض وميدي
[02/يناير/2018]
مؤتمر صحفي لوزارة الصحة بمرور ألف يوم من العدوان
[02/يناير/2018]
35 شهيد وجريح في محافظة الحديدة خلال الساعات الماضية
[02/يناير/2018]
