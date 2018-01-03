President, FM discuss mechanism of diplomatic work [03/يناير/2018]



SANA’A, Jan. 03 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad discussed on Wednesday with Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf the mechanism of diplomatic work in light of the regional and international developments.



The meeting touched on the repercussions of the aggression on the country and the political, diplomatic and economic siege for nearly three years, and the required efforts to overcome the challenges imposed by the aggression.



The meeting dealt with the aspects related to enhancing the diplomatic performance of the Yemeni Foreign Ministry in line with the current changes so as to contribute to conveying the issue of the Yemeni people to the world and the regional and international organizations.



The meeting reviewed the program prepared for the visit of the Assistant UN Envoy for Yemen during the coming period to Yemen, in the framework of consultations on the latest developments in Yemen.



In the meeting, the president emphasized the importance of intensifying efforts to contribute to breaking the political and diplomatic siege imposed by the aggression on Yemen in order to isolate it away from the world.



Saba