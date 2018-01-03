Tribal meeting in Dhamar protests against Saudi aggression [03/يناير/2018]



DHAMAR, Jan 3 (Saba) - Tribesmen of al-Hada district of Dhamar province held a tribal meeting against Saudi aggression war crimes in Yemen.



During the meeting, which took place in Dala'a area in the district, the governor of the province, Mohammed Hussein al-Maqdashi, praised the honorable positions of the tribesmen and their sacrifices that made to face Saudi aggression war.



Maqdashi stressed on the importance to exert more efforts by the social figures and security services to enhance security in the province to foil any attempt aiming to break the national unite.





Ali Ahsan-Zak

Saba