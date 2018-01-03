ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 03 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 06:27:37م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي مسؤولي مؤسسة القضاء والأجهزة الأمنية
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم رئيس مجلس النواب الأخ يحيى علي الراعي ورئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى القاضي أحمد المتوكل والنائب العام القاضي ماجد الدربابي ووزراء الإدارة المحلية..
باكستان ردا على ترامب: الأموال الأمريكية لم تكن عملا خيريا
انتقد وزير الخارجية الباكستاني خواجة محمد آصف اتهامات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب لإسلام آباد بتوفير ملاذات آمنة للإرهابيين مشيرا إلى أن الأموال التي قدمتها واشنطن لبلاده لم تكن عملا خيريا.
وزير النفط والمعادن: لن نسمح بانهيار مؤسسات النفط
عقد بصنعاء اليوم اجتماع موسع برئاسة وزير النفط والمعادن أحمد عبد الله دارس، ضم قيادة الوزارة والمؤسسات والشركات والوحدات التابعة لوزارة النفط.
الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز..مانشستر يونايتد يضع حدًا للتعادلات بثنائية أمام إيفرتون
تخلّص فريق مانشستر يونايتد من مسلسل التعادلات الذي رافقه في المباريات الثلاث الأخيرة، وتغلب على ضيفه إيفرتون بهدفين نظيفين مساء امس، في الجولة الثانية والعشرين من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Tribal meeting in Dhamar protests against Saudi aggression
[03/يناير/2018]

DHAMAR, Jan 3 (Saba) - Tribesmen of al-Hada district of Dhamar province held a tribal meeting against Saudi aggression war crimes in Yemen.

During the meeting, which took place in Dala'a area in the district, the governor of the province, Mohammed Hussein al-Maqdashi, praised the honorable positions of the tribesmen and their sacrifices that made to face Saudi aggression war.

Maqdashi stressed on the importance to exert more efforts by the social figures and security services to enhance security in the province to foil any attempt aiming to break the national unite.


Ali Ahsan-Zak
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
