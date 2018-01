Newly-appointed deputies of Prime Minister, ministers sworn in [03/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 3 (Saba) – Newly-appointed deputies of Prime Minister and ministers sworn in on Tuesday before President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad.



Mahmoud Abdul Qader Al-Junaid, was appointed as deputy prime minister, Dr. Hussein Makbouli as deputy prime minister for finance, Abdul Salam Ali Mohammed Jaber as minister of information, and Ahmad Abdullah Naji Daris as minister of oil and minerals.



