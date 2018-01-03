10 Yemeni civilians killed in 12 Saudi airstrikes in 24 hours [03/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 3 (Saba) – Over ten Yemeni civilians were killed when the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes launched twelve strikes on Sanaa, Hajjah and Saada provinces over the past 24 hours, military officials told Saba on Wednesday.



In the northern province of Saada, seven civilians were killed in an airstrike on a car in the main road of Munabeh district.



Also in Saada, two civilians were killed when aggression warplane launched a raid on the main road in Aal-Amaar area of Safraa district, while another civilian was killed in an airstrike that hit Yasnam area in Baqem destrict.



In the capital Sanaa, the aggression fighter jets carried out two strikes on a civilian's house in Atan area, another airstrike also hit Atan mountain.



In Hajjah province, some 127km north of Sanaa, the Saudi warplanes launched five strikes on Haradh and Medi district.





Sameera Al-Mahdi, Editing by Zak

