آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 03 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 06:27:37م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي مسؤولي مؤسسة القضاء والأجهزة الأمنية
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم رئيس مجلس النواب الأخ يحيى علي الراعي ورئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى القاضي أحمد المتوكل والنائب العام القاضي ماجد الدربابي ووزراء الإدارة المحلية..
باكستان ردا على ترامب: الأموال الأمريكية لم تكن عملا خيريا
انتقد وزير الخارجية الباكستاني خواجة محمد آصف اتهامات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب لإسلام آباد بتوفير ملاذات آمنة للإرهابيين مشيرا إلى أن الأموال التي قدمتها واشنطن لبلاده لم تكن عملا خيريا.
وزير النفط والمعادن: لن نسمح بانهيار مؤسسات النفط
عقد بصنعاء اليوم اجتماع موسع برئاسة وزير النفط والمعادن أحمد عبد الله دارس، ضم قيادة الوزارة والمؤسسات والشركات والوحدات التابعة لوزارة النفط.
الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز..مانشستر يونايتد يضع حدًا للتعادلات بثنائية أمام إيفرتون
تخلّص فريق مانشستر يونايتد من مسلسل التعادلات الذي رافقه في المباريات الثلاث الأخيرة، وتغلب على ضيفه إيفرتون بهدفين نظيفين مساء امس، في الجولة الثانية والعشرين من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
صادرات الغاز الروسي تحطم الرقم القياسي
المصري محمد صلاح مرشح بقوة لنيل جائزة أفضل لاعب أفريقي
محافظ صعدة يطلع على حجم الدمار بالجسر الرابط بين طريق صعدة صنعاء
المجلس النرويجي يدشن  150 منحة مالية لإنشاء مشاريع صغيرة بعمران
  Reports
10 Yemeni civilians killed in 12 Saudi airstrikes in 24 hours
[03/يناير/2018]
SANAA, Jan 3 (Saba) – Over ten Yemeni civilians were killed when the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes launched twelve strikes on Sanaa, Hajjah and Saada provinces over the past 24 hours, military officials told Saba on Wednesday.

In the northern province of Saada, seven civilians were killed in an airstrike on a car in the main road of Munabeh district.

Also in Saada, two civilians were killed when aggression warplane launched a raid on the main road in Aal-Amaar area of Safraa district, while another civilian was killed in an airstrike that hit Yasnam area in Baqem destrict.

In the capital Sanaa, the aggression fighter jets carried out two strikes on a civilian's house in Atan area, another airstrike also hit Atan mountain.

In Hajjah province, some 127km north of Sanaa, the Saudi warplanes launched five strikes on Haradh and Medi district.


Sameera Al-Mahdi, Editing by Zak
Saba
