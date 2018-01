Army kills Saudi-paid mercenaries in Jawf [03/يناير/2018]

JAWF, 3 Jan (Saba) – The army and popular forces kills dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries and others wounded in al-Maslub and Gail districts of Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The killed, with several military vehicles, were targeted when the army and popular forces waged two military operation on their sites in the districts, the official added

Shoaib Mahagri





Saba