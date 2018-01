Newly-appointed governors sworn in [03/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 3 (Saba) - Newly-appointed governors of Aden, Abyan, Mahweet and Socotra Island sworn in on Tuesday before President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad.



Tareq Mustafa Salam was appointed as Aden governor, Ahmed Ghaleb as Abyan governor, Faysal Ahmed Haida as Mahweet governor, and Hashim Saad Al-Soqtari as Socotra governor.





