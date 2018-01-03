Yemen calls for int'l investigation into Saudi war crimes [03/يناير/2018]



SANAA, Jan 3 (Saba) – Yemen on Tuesday called for establishing an independent and impartial international commission to investigate into war crimes committed by the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition in Yemen since March 2015, the Ministry of Human Rights said in a statement obtained by Saba.



The ministry called on the United Nations and the Security Council to pressure for stopping the aggression war, lifting the unjust blockade and working to find a political solution to bring peace to Yemen as it is the only safe bridge to end the crisis in the region.



The ministry also condemned the latest war crimes against the residents of Hodeidah that killed dozens of civilians.





Sameera H.-zak



Saba