ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 03 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 06:27:37م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي مسؤولي مؤسسة القضاء والأجهزة الأمنية
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم رئيس مجلس النواب الأخ يحيى علي الراعي ورئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى القاضي أحمد المتوكل والنائب العام القاضي ماجد الدربابي ووزراء الإدارة المحلية..
باكستان ردا على ترامب: الأموال الأمريكية لم تكن عملا خيريا
انتقد وزير الخارجية الباكستاني خواجة محمد آصف اتهامات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب لإسلام آباد بتوفير ملاذات آمنة للإرهابيين مشيرا إلى أن الأموال التي قدمتها واشنطن لبلاده لم تكن عملا خيريا.
وزير النفط والمعادن: لن نسمح بانهيار مؤسسات النفط
عقد بصنعاء اليوم اجتماع موسع برئاسة وزير النفط والمعادن أحمد عبد الله دارس، ضم قيادة الوزارة والمؤسسات والشركات والوحدات التابعة لوزارة النفط.
الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز..مانشستر يونايتد يضع حدًا للتعادلات بثنائية أمام إيفرتون
تخلّص فريق مانشستر يونايتد من مسلسل التعادلات الذي رافقه في المباريات الثلاث الأخيرة، وتغلب على ضيفه إيفرتون بهدفين نظيفين مساء امس، في الجولة الثانية والعشرين من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
صادرات الغاز الروسي تحطم الرقم القياسي
المصري محمد صلاح مرشح بقوة لنيل جائزة أفضل لاعب أفريقي
محافظ صعدة يطلع على حجم الدمار بالجسر الرابط بين طريق صعدة صنعاء
المجلس النرويجي يدشن  150 منحة مالية لإنشاء مشاريع صغيرة بعمران
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
Yemen calls for int'l investigation into Saudi war crimes
[03/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 3 (Saba) – Yemen on Tuesday called for establishing an independent and impartial international commission to investigate into war crimes committed by the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition in Yemen since March 2015, the Ministry of Human Rights said in a statement obtained by Saba.

The ministry called on the United Nations and the Security Council to pressure for stopping the aggression war, lifting the unjust blockade and working to find a political solution to bring peace to Yemen as it is the only safe bridge to end the crisis in the region.

The ministry also condemned the latest war crimes against the residents of Hodeidah that killed dozens of civilians.


Sameera H.-zak

Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
12 غارة لطيران العدوان على ثلاث محافظات واستشهاد عشرة مواطنين
[03/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على العاصمة صنعاء
[02/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على حرض وميدي
[02/يناير/2018]
مؤتمر صحفي لوزارة الصحة بمرور ألف يوم من العدوان
[02/يناير/2018]
35 شهيد وجريح في محافظة الحديدة خلال الساعات الماضية
[02/يناير/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by