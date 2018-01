3 airstrikes hit Sanaa [03/يناير/2018]





SANAA, Jan 3 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression coalition waged three airstrikes on the capital Sanaa overnight, an official told Saba on Wednesday.



The aggression warplane launched one strike on Atan mountain and other two on civilian’s house in Atan area, the official added.



Sameera H.-zak