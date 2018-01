Army shells Saudi soldiers' gatherings in Jizan [03/يناير/2018]



JIZAN, Jan 3 (Saba) – Artillery forces of the army and popular committees shelled Saudi soldiers' gatherings overnight in Jaizan border province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The artillery shelling targeted enemy’s gatherings in Raas-Hibrah site, Maatan camp, Qiwa vellage, and Raqabat Nahwfa, inflicting the enemy heavy losses.



Sameera H.-zak

Saba