Army's snipers kill 4 Saudi-paid mercenaries in Najran [03/يناير/2018]



NAJRAN, Jan 3 (Saba) - Snipers unit of the army and popular forces shot dead four Saudi’s soldiers overnight in Najran border province, a military

official told Saba on Wednesday.



The four enemy’s soldiers were gunned down in Dokhan mountain, east Moaneq site, and Kars sites, the official added.



Sameera H.-zak

Saba