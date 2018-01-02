Army finds 13 bodies of Saudi soldiers killed in Aser clashes [02/يناير/2018]

Aser, Jan. 02(Saba) - Units of the army and popular forces found on Tuesday 13 bodies of Saudi soldiers killed in the military clashes in Aser region.



A military official in Aser said that that 13 bodies of Saudi soldiers killed during the clashes with the army and the popular committees found in Majaza area during in the past hours.



Meanwhile, The artillery of the army and the Popular forces bombed groups of Saudi-paid mercenaries off al-Khadra port in Najran region, causing direct casualties.



HA



Saba