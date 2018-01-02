ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 03 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 12:21:45ص
نص كلمة الرئيس الصماد خلال لقاءه مشائخ ووجهاء محافظة البيضاء
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بصنعاء مشائخ ووجهاء محافظة البيضاء بحضور رئيس اللجنة الثورية العليا محمد علي الحوثي ومحافظ البيضاء علي المنصوري ورئيس مجلس التلاحم القبلي ضيف الله رسام.
باكستان ردا على ترامب: الأموال الأمريكية لم تكن عملا خيريا
انتقد وزير الخارجية الباكستاني خواجة محمد آصف اتهامات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب لإسلام آباد بتوفير ملاذات آمنة للإرهابيين مشيرا إلى أن الأموال التي قدمتها واشنطن لبلاده لم تكن عملا خيريا.
ارتفاع مؤشر سوق مسقط العماني عند الإغلاق
ارتفع مؤشر سوق مسقط (30) العماني للأوراق المالية (14ر52) نقطة وبنسبة (03ر1) في المائة اليوم الأحد، ليغلق عند مستوى (28ر5099) نقطة مقارنة مع آخر جلسة تداول والتي بلغت (14ر5047) نقطة.
الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز..مانشستر يونايتد يضع حدًا للتعادلات بثنائية أمام إيفرتون
تخلّص فريق مانشستر يونايتد من مسلسل التعادلات الذي رافقه في المباريات الثلاث الأخيرة، وتغلب على ضيفه إيفرتون بهدفين نظيفين مساء امس، في الجولة الثانية والعشرين من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army finds 13 bodies of Saudi soldiers killed in Aser clashes
[02/يناير/2018]
Aser, Jan. 02(Saba) - Units of the army and popular forces found on Tuesday 13 bodies of Saudi soldiers killed in the military clashes in Aser region.

A military official in Aser said that that 13 bodies of Saudi soldiers killed during the clashes with the army and the popular committees found in Majaza area during in the past hours.

Meanwhile, The artillery of the army and the Popular forces bombed groups of Saudi-paid mercenaries off al-Khadra port in Najran region, causing direct casualties.

HA

Saba
