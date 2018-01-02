ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 03 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 12:21:45ص
نص كلمة الرئيس الصماد خلال لقاءه مشائخ ووجهاء محافظة البيضاء
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بصنعاء مشائخ ووجهاء محافظة البيضاء بحضور رئيس اللجنة الثورية العليا محمد علي الحوثي ومحافظ البيضاء علي المنصوري ورئيس مجلس التلاحم القبلي ضيف الله رسام.
باكستان ردا على ترامب: الأموال الأمريكية لم تكن عملا خيريا
انتقد وزير الخارجية الباكستاني خواجة محمد آصف اتهامات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب لإسلام آباد بتوفير ملاذات آمنة للإرهابيين مشيرا إلى أن الأموال التي قدمتها واشنطن لبلاده لم تكن عملا خيريا.
ارتفاع مؤشر سوق مسقط العماني عند الإغلاق
ارتفع مؤشر سوق مسقط (30) العماني للأوراق المالية (14ر52) نقطة وبنسبة (03ر1) في المائة اليوم الأحد، ليغلق عند مستوى (28ر5099) نقطة مقارنة مع آخر جلسة تداول والتي بلغت (14ر5047) نقطة.
الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز..مانشستر يونايتد يضع حدًا للتعادلات بثنائية أمام إيفرتون
تخلّص فريق مانشستر يونايتد من مسلسل التعادلات الذي رافقه في المباريات الثلاث الأخيرة، وتغلب على ضيفه إيفرتون بهدفين نظيفين مساء امس، في الجولة الثانية والعشرين من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
مؤسسة موانئ البحر الأحمر تنفي ما تناقلته وسائل إعلام العدوان بالسماح بدخول السفن
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على العاصمة صنعاء
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على حرض وميدي
مناقشة آلية إعداد خطة مكتب التربية بصنعاء لعام 2018
  Reports
Report: 3,387 killed, injured in Sanaa in Saudi 1000-day aggression
[02/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 2 (Saba) – 1000 days of US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition war on Yemen's Sanaa province have so far killed and wounded 3,387 civilians, according to recent statistics showed by Sanaa governor Haneen Qutaina.

The death toll have reached 764, including 82 children and 65 women. And the injured have reached 2,623, half of whom were children and women.

Also, a total of 1,067 residents' houses, private and public building have been destroyed by the airstrikes since the aggression coalition intervened in Yemen's internal affairs.

The initial losses in the province have cost 800 million US dollar.

The infrastructure destroyed by the Saudi coalition airstrikes included 11 bridges, 18 schools, roads, eight health facilities, markets, private establishments, 17 mosques, three tourist sites, four historical places and nine commercial plants.

Also, citizens' farms and their crops, water pumps, five government complexes, oil pipeline stations, two electric stations and 12 telecommunications towers, as well as seven poultry farms and five government establishments, telephone operators, six fuel stations and stores, according to the statistics.


Sameera H.-zak
saba
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على العاصمة صنعاء
[02/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على حرض وميدي
[02/يناير/2018]
مؤتمر صحفي لوزارة الصحة بمرور ألف يوم من العدوان
[02/يناير/2018]
35 شهيد وجريح في محافظة الحديدة خلال الساعات الماضية
[02/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية صرواح
[01/يناير/2018]
