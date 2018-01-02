ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 03 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 12:21:45ص
نص كلمة الرئيس الصماد خلال لقاءه مشائخ ووجهاء محافظة البيضاء
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بصنعاء مشائخ ووجهاء محافظة البيضاء بحضور رئيس اللجنة الثورية العليا محمد علي الحوثي ومحافظ البيضاء علي المنصوري ورئيس مجلس التلاحم القبلي ضيف الله رسام.
باكستان ردا على ترامب: الأموال الأمريكية لم تكن عملا خيريا
انتقد وزير الخارجية الباكستاني خواجة محمد آصف اتهامات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب لإسلام آباد بتوفير ملاذات آمنة للإرهابيين مشيرا إلى أن الأموال التي قدمتها واشنطن لبلاده لم تكن عملا خيريا.
ارتفاع مؤشر سوق مسقط العماني عند الإغلاق
ارتفع مؤشر سوق مسقط (30) العماني للأوراق المالية (14ر52) نقطة وبنسبة (03ر1) في المائة اليوم الأحد، ليغلق عند مستوى (28ر5099) نقطة مقارنة مع آخر جلسة تداول والتي بلغت (14ر5047) نقطة.
الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز..مانشستر يونايتد يضع حدًا للتعادلات بثنائية أمام إيفرتون
تخلّص فريق مانشستر يونايتد من مسلسل التعادلات الذي رافقه في المباريات الثلاث الأخيرة، وتغلب على ضيفه إيفرتون بهدفين نظيفين مساء امس، في الجولة الثانية والعشرين من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
مؤسسة موانئ البحر الأحمر تنفي ما تناقلته وسائل إعلام العدوان بالسماح بدخول السفن
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على العاصمة صنعاء
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على حرض وميدي
مناقشة آلية إعداد خطة مكتب التربية بصنعاء لعام 2018
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army causes heavy causalities on Saudi army, its mercenaries
[02/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 2 (Saba) – The army and popular forces caused heavy casualties on Saudi-paid mercenaries over the past hours in the battle front lines, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.

In the border province of Najran, the army and popular forces attacked against sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries and fired Katyusha missile on their military vehicles' groups, killing and wounding dozens.

Also in Najran, the army in cooperation with popular forces waged a military operation on Saudi military sites of al-Khashba hilltop, and launched an artillery shelling on gatherings of Saudi soldiers in al-Shabakah, al-Makhrawq, raqabat al-Sudis, Nahuqa, Husn al-Hamad.

Separately, in Jizan's border province, the sniper units of the army and popular forces shot dead two Saudi soldiers in Saudi military sites of Dukhan, Jahfan. Also, they fired an artillery shells on Saudi soldiers' groups in al-Masna site.

In Taiz province, four military vehicles of Saudi-paid mercenaries were destroyed and their crews were killed by the army and popular forces, while the army's artillery units hit mercenary groups in al-Samin hilltop in Thubab district.

Meanwhile, several Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and injured when the army and popular forces hit their groups in al-Zughn area of Serwah district of Marib province.

Finally, in province of Lahj, the army and popular forces foiled an attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate towards al-Dar al-Baidha area, causing large losses among the mercenaries.
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على العاصمة صنعاء
[02/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على حرض وميدي
[02/يناير/2018]
مؤتمر صحفي لوزارة الصحة بمرور ألف يوم من العدوان
[02/يناير/2018]
35 شهيد وجريح في محافظة الحديدة خلال الساعات الماضية
[02/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية صرواح
[01/يناير/2018]
