Army causes heavy causalities on Saudi army, its mercenaries [02/يناير/2018]



SANAA, Jan 2 (Saba) – The army and popular forces caused heavy casualties on Saudi-paid mercenaries over the past hours in the battle front lines, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



In the border province of Najran, the army and popular forces attacked against sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries and fired Katyusha missile on their military vehicles' groups, killing and wounding dozens.



Also in Najran, the army in cooperation with popular forces waged a military operation on Saudi military sites of al-Khashba hilltop, and launched an artillery shelling on gatherings of Saudi soldiers in al-Shabakah, al-Makhrawq, raqabat al-Sudis, Nahuqa, Husn al-Hamad.



Separately, in Jizan's border province, the sniper units of the army and popular forces shot dead two Saudi soldiers in Saudi military sites of Dukhan, Jahfan. Also, they fired an artillery shells on Saudi soldiers' groups in al-Masna site.



In Taiz province, four military vehicles of Saudi-paid mercenaries were destroyed and their crews were killed by the army and popular forces, while the army's artillery units hit mercenary groups in al-Samin hilltop in Thubab district.



Meanwhile, several Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and injured when the army and popular forces hit their groups in al-Zughn area of Serwah district of Marib province.



Finally, in province of Lahj, the army and popular forces foiled an attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate towards al-Dar al-Baidha area, causing large losses among the mercenaries.

Saba