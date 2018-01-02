Schools of Mahwait protest against Saudi war crimes [02/يناير/2018]



MAHWAIT, Jan 2 (Saba) – Thousands of student in Hufash district's schools in Yemen's Mahwait province organized on Tuesday a protest rally to mark 1000 days of US-Saudi aggression coalition war against Yemeni civilians.



At the rally, the students condemned the continuation of the war crimes committed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition that also imposed all-out blockade on all Yemeni ports and prevented humanitarian aid and commercial imports.



Saba