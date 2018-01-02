Planning Minister meets UN official [02/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 2 (Saba) - Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Abdul-Aziz Al-Komaim on Tuesday met with Deputy Resident Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to Yemen.



At the meeting, the minister briefed the UNHCR official on the situation of internally displaced people (IDPs) who were forced to flee their homes and villages due the ongoing US-Saudi aggression war.



Al-Komaim welcomed the UNHCR efforts to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the IDPs.



For his part the UN official reviewed the humanitarian agency's future projects in the country.





