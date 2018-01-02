ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 03 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 12:21:45ص
نص كلمة الرئيس الصماد خلال لقاءه مشائخ ووجهاء محافظة البيضاء
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بصنعاء مشائخ ووجهاء محافظة البيضاء بحضور رئيس اللجنة الثورية العليا محمد علي الحوثي ومحافظ البيضاء علي المنصوري ورئيس مجلس التلاحم القبلي ضيف الله رسام.
باكستان ردا على ترامب: الأموال الأمريكية لم تكن عملا خيريا
انتقد وزير الخارجية الباكستاني خواجة محمد آصف اتهامات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب لإسلام آباد بتوفير ملاذات آمنة للإرهابيين مشيرا إلى أن الأموال التي قدمتها واشنطن لبلاده لم تكن عملا خيريا.
ارتفاع مؤشر سوق مسقط العماني عند الإغلاق
ارتفع مؤشر سوق مسقط (30) العماني للأوراق المالية (14ر52) نقطة وبنسبة (03ر1) في المائة اليوم الأحد، ليغلق عند مستوى (28ر5099) نقطة مقارنة مع آخر جلسة تداول والتي بلغت (14ر5047) نقطة.
الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز..مانشستر يونايتد يضع حدًا للتعادلات بثنائية أمام إيفرتون
تخلّص فريق مانشستر يونايتد من مسلسل التعادلات الذي رافقه في المباريات الثلاث الأخيرة، وتغلب على ضيفه إيفرتون بهدفين نظيفين مساء امس، في الجولة الثانية والعشرين من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
Planning Minister meets UN official
[02/يناير/2018]
SANAA, Jan 2 (Saba) - Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Abdul-Aziz Al-Komaim on Tuesday met with Deputy Resident Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to Yemen.

At the meeting, the minister briefed the UNHCR official on the situation of internally displaced people (IDPs) who were forced to flee their homes and villages due the ongoing US-Saudi aggression war.

Al-Komaim welcomed the UNHCR efforts to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the IDPs.

For his part the UN official reviewed the humanitarian agency's future projects in the country.


Ali Ahsan/zak
Saba
