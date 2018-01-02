Over 23 Yemeni civilians killed, 10 wounded in 27 airstrikes [02/يناير/2018]





SANAA, Jan 2 (Saba) – At least 23 Yemeni civilians were killed and ten others wounded when the US-backed Saudi aggression coalition warplanes launched 27 strikes which targeted five Yemeni provinces over the past 24 hours, officials told Saba on Tuesday.



In the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, at least twenty civilians were Killed, while dozens wounded in three airstrikes which targeted a popular market and nearby gas station in Al-Jarahi district.

Also in Hodeidah province, three civilians were killed when the Saudi fighter jets waged a strike on the main road of Jabr Ras district.



In the northern province of Saada, 13 strikes hit several areas in the districts of Baqim, Majz, al-Dhaher, Saher and Kutaf, causing heavy damages to civilians' properties.



In Marib province, about 173 km to the northeast of Sanaa, four strikes targeted several areas of Serwah district, causing heavy damage to properties of civilians.



In Nehm district, some 50 km north the capital Sanaa, three strikes targeted Baran, Medrag and Eyal-Mohammed areas ,causing heavy damage to residents’ properties.



Writing by Sameera al-Mahdi, Editing by Zak



