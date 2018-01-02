10 civilians killed in Saada [02/يناير/2018]

SAADA, Jan 2 (Saba) – Ten civilians were killed on Tuesday when the US-backed Saudi aggression coalition warplanes hit strikes on several areas of Saada province, an official told Saba.



Seven civilians were killed in an airstrike which targeted a car on the main road of Aiash area in Munabah border district, and anther one was killed in an air raid on a bulldozer in Yasnam area of Baqem destrict.

Furthermore, the aggression warplane launched a strike in the early morning on a main road in Aal-Amaar of Safraa district, which leds to the death of two civilians.



Sameera H.-zak

