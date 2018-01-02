ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 02 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 06:19:09م
حقوق الإنسان تجدد التأكيد على ضرورة تشكيل لجنة دولية محايدة للتحقيق في جرائم العدوان
جددت وزارة حقوق الإنسان التأكيد على ضرورة تشكيل لجنة تحقيق دولية مستقلة ومحايدة لتقصي الحقائق والتحقيق في كافة الانتهاكات والجرائم التي ارتكبتها دول تحالف العدوان بقيادة السعودية في اليمن منذ مارس 2015م.
باكستان ردا على ترامب: الأموال الأمريكية لم تكن عملا خيريا
انتقد وزير الخارجية الباكستاني خواجة محمد آصف اتهامات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب لإسلام آباد بتوفير ملاذات آمنة للإرهابيين مشيرا إلى أن الأموال التي قدمتها واشنطن لبلاده لم تكن عملا خيريا.
ارتفاع مؤشر سوق مسقط العماني عند الإغلاق
ارتفع مؤشر سوق مسقط (30) العماني للأوراق المالية (14ر52) نقطة وبنسبة (03ر1) في المائة اليوم الأحد، ليغلق عند مستوى (28ر5099) نقطة مقارنة مع آخر جلسة تداول والتي بلغت (14ر5047) نقطة.
الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز..مانشستر يونايتد يضع حدًا للتعادلات بثنائية أمام إيفرتون
تخلّص فريق مانشستر يونايتد من مسلسل التعادلات الذي رافقه في المباريات الثلاث الأخيرة، وتغلب على ضيفه إيفرتون بهدفين نظيفين مساء امس، في الجولة الثانية والعشرين من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
مؤسسة خديجة توزع مساعدات للنازحين والمتضررين بمديرية الرضمة بإب
توزيع سلال غذائية لدور الرعاية الاجتماعية بمحافظة الحديدة
كوريا الجنوبية تقترح على جارتها الشمالية إجراء محادثات على مستوى رفيع
الرئيس الفرنسي يزور الصين الأسبوع القادم
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
10 civilians killed in Saada
[02/يناير/2018]
SAADA, Jan 2 (Saba) – Ten civilians were killed on Tuesday when the US-backed Saudi aggression coalition warplanes hit strikes on several areas of Saada province, an official told Saba.

Seven civilians were killed in an airstrike which targeted a car on the main road of Aiash area in Munabah border district, and anther one was killed in an air raid on a bulldozer in Yasnam area of Baqem destrict.
Furthermore, the aggression warplane launched a strike in the early morning on a main road in Aal-Amaar of Safraa district, which leds to the death of two civilians.

Sameera H.-zak
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
مؤتمر صحفي لوزارة الصحة بمرور ألف يوم من العدوان
[02/يناير/2018]
35 شهيد وجريح في محافظة الحديدة خلال الساعات الماضية
[02/يناير/2018]
35 شهيد وجريح في محافظة الحديدة خلال الساعات الماضية
[02/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية صرواح
[01/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية نهم 
[01/يناير/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by