Army kills mercenaries in Jawf [02/يناير/2018]



JAWF, Jan 2 (Saba) - A dozen of US-baked Saudi-led aggression coalition mercenaries on Tuesday were killed in attacks by the army and Popular Committees in Jawf province, a military official told Saba.



The attacks hit the enemy sites in Abeed village of Matwn district.



Sameera H.-zak

Saba