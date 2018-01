Army attacks mercenaries’ sites in Nehm [02/يناير/2018]



MARIB, Jan 2 (Saba) – A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries on Tuesday were killed and others wounded in a successful military operation targeted them in Nehm district of Marib province, a military official told Saba.



The army and popular forces carried out an unique operation on locations of Saudi-paid mercenaries in south of Qarn mountain in the district.





Sameera H.-zak

Saba