Army repels Saudi paid mercenaries’ crawl in Lahj [02/يناير/2018]

LAHJ, Jan 2 (Saba) - Military heroes and popular committees repulsed on Tuesday an attempt by US-backed Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate towards Tawr Albahaa in Lahj province, a military official told Saba.



Sameera H.-zak

Saba