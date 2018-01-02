ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 02 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 06:19:09م
حقوق الإنسان تجدد التأكيد على ضرورة تشكيل لجنة دولية محايدة للتحقيق في جرائم العدوان
جددت وزارة حقوق الإنسان التأكيد على ضرورة تشكيل لجنة تحقيق دولية مستقلة ومحايدة لتقصي الحقائق والتحقيق في كافة الانتهاكات والجرائم التي ارتكبتها دول تحالف العدوان بقيادة السعودية في اليمن منذ مارس 2015م.
باكستان ردا على ترامب: الأموال الأمريكية لم تكن عملا خيريا
انتقد وزير الخارجية الباكستاني خواجة محمد آصف اتهامات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب لإسلام آباد بتوفير ملاذات آمنة للإرهابيين مشيرا إلى أن الأموال التي قدمتها واشنطن لبلاده لم تكن عملا خيريا.
ارتفاع مؤشر سوق مسقط العماني عند الإغلاق
ارتفع مؤشر سوق مسقط (30) العماني للأوراق المالية (14ر52) نقطة وبنسبة (03ر1) في المائة اليوم الأحد، ليغلق عند مستوى (28ر5099) نقطة مقارنة مع آخر جلسة تداول والتي بلغت (14ر5047) نقطة.
الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز..مانشستر يونايتد يضع حدًا للتعادلات بثنائية أمام إيفرتون
تخلّص فريق مانشستر يونايتد من مسلسل التعادلات الذي رافقه في المباريات الثلاث الأخيرة، وتغلب على ضيفه إيفرتون بهدفين نظيفين مساء امس، في الجولة الثانية والعشرين من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
مؤسسة خديجة توزع مساعدات للنازحين والمتضررين بمديرية الرضمة بإب
توزيع سلال غذائية لدور الرعاية الاجتماعية بمحافظة الحديدة
كوريا الجنوبية تقترح على جارتها الشمالية إجراء محادثات على مستوى رفيع
الرئيس الفرنسي يزور الصين الأسبوع القادم
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Reports
Over 23 Yemeni civilians killed, 10 wounded in 27 airstrikes
[02/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 2 – At least 23 Yemeni civilians were killed and ten others wounded when the US-backed Saudi aggression coalition warplanes launched 27 strikes which targeted five Yemeni provinces over the past 24 hours, officials told Saba on Tuesday.

In the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, at least twenty civilians were Killed, while dozens wounded in three airstrikes which targeted a popular market and nearby gas station in Al-Jarahi district.
Also in Hodeidah province, three civilians were killed when the Saudi fighter jets waged a strike on the main road of Jabr Ras district.

In the northern province of Saada, 13 strikes hit several areas in the districts of Baqim, Majz, al-Dhaher, Saher and Kutaf, causing heavy damages to civilians' properties.

In Marib province, about 173 km to the northeast of Sanaa, four strikes targeted several areas of Serwah district, causing heavy damage to properties of civilians.

In Nehm district, some 50 km north the capital Sanaa, three strikes targeted Baran, Medrag and Eyal-Mohammed areas ,causing heavy damage to residents’ properties.

Writing by Sameera al-Mahdi, Editing by Zak
Saba
  المزيد من (Reports)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
مؤتمر صحفي لوزارة الصحة بمرور ألف يوم من العدوان
[02/يناير/2018]
35 شهيد وجريح في محافظة الحديدة خلال الساعات الماضية
[02/يناير/2018]
35 شهيد وجريح في محافظة الحديدة خلال الساعات الماضية
[02/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية صرواح
[01/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية نهم 
[01/يناير/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by