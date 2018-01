3 airstrikes hit Nehm [02/يناير/2018]



SANAA, Jan 2 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes launched overnight three raids on Nehm district of Sanaa province, an official told Saba on Tuesday.



The strikes targeted Baran, Medrag and Eyal-Mohammed areas ,causing heavy damage to residents’ properties.

Sameera H.-zak

Saba