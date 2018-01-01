ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 01 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 11:48:21م
صدور عدد من القرارات الجمهورية
صدر اليوم القرار الجمهوري رقم (1) لسنة 2018م بتعيين محمود عبدالقادر الجنيد نائباً لرئيس الوزراء لشؤون الخدمات .
سانا:مروحيات أمريكية تنقل مجموعة من داعش إلى جهة مجهولة
أفادت وكالة الأنباء السورية "سانا" السبت بأن مروحيات أمريكية قامت بنقل مجموعات من مسلحي تنظيم "داعش" من مخيم السد جنوب مدينة الحسكة السورية إلى جهة مجهولة.
ارتفاع مؤشر سوق مسقط العماني عند الإغلاق
ارتفع مؤشر سوق مسقط (30) العماني للأوراق المالية (14ر52) نقطة وبنسبة (03ر1) في المائة اليوم الأحد، ليغلق عند مستوى (28ر5099) نقطة مقارنة مع آخر جلسة تداول والتي بلغت (14ر5047) نقطة.
تدشين مهرجان شبابي ورياضي بمحافظة الحديدة (مصحح)
دُشنت بمحافظة الحديدة عروس البحر الأحمر اليوم فعاليات المهرجان الشبابي والرياضي بمديريات المحافظة، برعاية وزارة الشباب والرياضة والسلطة المحلية بالمحافظة تزامناً مع مرور ألف يوماً من الصمود في وجه العدوان.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills two Saudi soldiers in Jizan
[01/يناير/2018] ASER, Jan. 01 (Saba) – Two Saudi soldiers were shot on Monday by the army and popular forces, a military official told Saba.

The official said the two Saudi soldiers were killed in Jahfan and al-Dukhan sites in Jizan,

Another Saudi-paid mercenary was shot by the army and popular forces in Sabahtal Mount in Aser, the official added.

Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces pounded gatherings of Saudi soldiers in al-Masna site in Aser, the official said.

He added that the artillery also pounded another gatherings of Saudi soldiers west of al-Shabakah site in Najran, causing direct casualties.

HA
Saba
