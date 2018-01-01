Army kills two Saudi soldiers in Jizan [01/يناير/2018] ASER, Jan. 01 (Saba) – Two Saudi soldiers were shot on Monday by the army and popular forces, a military official told Saba.



The official said the two Saudi soldiers were killed in Jahfan and al-Dukhan sites in Jizan,



Another Saudi-paid mercenary was shot by the army and popular forces in Sabahtal Mount in Aser, the official added.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces pounded gatherings of Saudi soldiers in al-Masna site in Aser, the official said.



He added that the artillery also pounded another gatherings of Saudi soldiers west of al-Shabakah site in Najran, causing direct casualties.



