Sons of Sanaa protest against Saudi war crimes [01/يناير/2018]



SANAA, Jan 1 (Saba) – Thousands of sons of Jahaneh districts of Sanaa province organized a protest rally on Monday to denounce Saudi war crimes on the Yemeni people.



At the rally, the participants renewed their continued support to the army and popular forces to face of Saudi-led aggression coalition's massacres daily against innocent civilians.



AA

Saba