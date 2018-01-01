Dhamar governor stresses on social figures' role to confront Saudi military aggression [01/يناير/2018]



DHAMAR, Jan 1 (Saba) - Dhamar governor Mohammad Hussein al-Maqdashi on Monday met with a number of social figures in Mifha Anas district of Dhamar province.



At the meeting, the governor stressed on the importance of the role of social figures in the normalization of internal situations and enhancing the security, stability and social peace in the province against the propaganda of the enemy Saudi-led aggression coalition.



He also directed to boost coordination between security agencies and social figures to strengthen cohesion and unity against Saudi aggression war.





Saba