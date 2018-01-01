ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 01 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 11:48:21م
صدور عدد من القرارات الجمهورية
صدر اليوم القرار الجمهوري رقم (1) لسنة 2018م بتعيين محمود عبدالقادر الجنيد نائباً لرئيس الوزراء لشؤون الخدمات .
سانا:مروحيات أمريكية تنقل مجموعة من داعش إلى جهة مجهولة
أفادت وكالة الأنباء السورية "سانا" السبت بأن مروحيات أمريكية قامت بنقل مجموعات من مسلحي تنظيم "داعش" من مخيم السد جنوب مدينة الحسكة السورية إلى جهة مجهولة.
ارتفاع مؤشر سوق مسقط العماني عند الإغلاق
ارتفع مؤشر سوق مسقط (30) العماني للأوراق المالية (14ر52) نقطة وبنسبة (03ر1) في المائة اليوم الأحد، ليغلق عند مستوى (28ر5099) نقطة مقارنة مع آخر جلسة تداول والتي بلغت (14ر5047) نقطة.
تدشين مهرجان شبابي ورياضي بمحافظة الحديدة (مصحح)
دُشنت بمحافظة الحديدة عروس البحر الأحمر اليوم فعاليات المهرجان الشبابي والرياضي بمديريات المحافظة، برعاية وزارة الشباب والرياضة والسلطة المحلية بالمحافظة تزامناً مع مرور ألف يوماً من الصمود في وجه العدوان.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Dhamar governor stresses on social figures' role to confront Saudi military aggression
[01/يناير/2018]

DHAMAR, Jan 1 (Saba) - Dhamar governor Mohammad Hussein al-Maqdashi on Monday met with a number of social figures in Mifha Anas district of Dhamar province.

At the meeting, the governor stressed on the importance of the role of social figures in the normalization of internal situations and enhancing the security, stability and social peace in the province against the propaganda of the enemy Saudi-led aggression coalition.

He also directed to boost coordination between security agencies and social figures to strengthen cohesion and unity against Saudi aggression war.


AA/zak
Saba
