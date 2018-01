Army destroys 4 military vehicles in Taiz [01/يناير/2018]

TAIZ, Jan 1 (Saba) – The army aand popoular forces destroyed on Monday four military vehicles of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz province, killing theirs crew members, a military official told Saba.



The vehicles were targeted in north Yakhtel and Hamaliy areas in the province, the official added.





AA

Saba