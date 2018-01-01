Update 1: Casualties from Saudi airstrikes on Hodeidah's market, gas station rise to 30 [01/يناير/2018]



HODEIDAH, Jan 1 (Saba) – At least thirty civilians were Killed and injured on Monday in an initial toll when US-Saudi aggression warplanes repeatedly hit a popular market and nearby gas station in Al-Jarahi district of Hodeidah province, a security official told Saba.



More than twenty civilians were killed so far, while dozens wounded in the three airstrikes.



Medics in Hodeidah hospitals have received tens of seriously injured from the air attacks, saying the numbers of deaths are more likely to increase as the rescue teams still searching for possible survivors from under the rubble.





Sameera H.-zak

Saba