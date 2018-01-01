ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 01 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 06:12:00م
صدور عدد من القرارات الجمهورية
صدر اليوم القرار الجمهوري رقم (1) لسنة 2018م بتعيين محمود عبدالقادر الجنيد نائباً لرئيس الوزراء لشؤون الخدمات .
سانا:مروحيات أمريكية تنقل مجموعة من داعش إلى جهة مجهولة
أفادت وكالة الأنباء السورية "سانا" السبت بأن مروحيات أمريكية قامت بنقل مجموعات من مسلحي تنظيم "داعش" من مخيم السد جنوب مدينة الحسكة السورية إلى جهة مجهولة.
ارتفاع مؤشر سوق مسقط العماني عند الإغلاق
ارتفع مؤشر سوق مسقط (30) العماني للأوراق المالية (14ر52) نقطة وبنسبة (03ر1) في المائة اليوم الأحد، ليغلق عند مستوى (28ر5099) نقطة مقارنة مع آخر جلسة تداول والتي بلغت (14ر5047) نقطة.
تدشين مهرجان شبابي ورياضي بمحافظة الحديدة (مصحح)
دُشنت بمحافظة الحديدة عروس البحر الأحمر اليوم فعاليات المهرجان الشبابي والرياضي بمديريات المحافظة، برعاية وزارة الشباب والرياضة والسلطة المحلية بالمحافظة تزامناً مع مرور ألف يوماً من الصمود في وجه العدوان.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Update 1: Casualties from Saudi airstrikes on Hodeidah's market, gas station rise to 30
[01/يناير/2018]

HODEIDAH, Jan 1 (Saba) – At least thirty civilians were Killed and injured on Monday in an initial toll when US-Saudi aggression warplanes repeatedly hit a popular market and nearby gas station in Al-Jarahi district of Hodeidah province, a security official told Saba.

More than twenty civilians were killed so far, while dozens wounded in the three airstrikes.

Medics in Hodeidah hospitals have received tens of seriously injured from the air attacks, saying the numbers of deaths are more likely to increase as the rescue teams still searching for possible survivors from under the rubble.


Sameera H.-zak
Saba
