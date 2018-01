Health ministry condemns Saudi war crimes in Hodiedah [01/يناير/2018]



HODIEDAH, Jan 1 (Saba) – The health ministry condemned the latest US-Saudi aggression coalition horrific crimes on Khokha and Al-Graha districts in Hodiedah province, in a statement to Saba.



The coalition airstrikes killed dozens of civilians, including children in the districts.





Amal/Zak



