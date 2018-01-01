ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 01 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 06:12:00م
صدور عدد من القرارات الجمهورية
صدر اليوم القرار الجمهوري رقم (1) لسنة 2018م بتعيين محمود عبدالقادر الجنيد نائباً لرئيس الوزراء لشؤون الخدمات .
سانا:مروحيات أمريكية تنقل مجموعة من داعش إلى جهة مجهولة
أفادت وكالة الأنباء السورية "سانا" السبت بأن مروحيات أمريكية قامت بنقل مجموعات من مسلحي تنظيم "داعش" من مخيم السد جنوب مدينة الحسكة السورية إلى جهة مجهولة.
ارتفاع مؤشر سوق مسقط العماني عند الإغلاق
ارتفع مؤشر سوق مسقط (30) العماني للأوراق المالية (14ر52) نقطة وبنسبة (03ر1) في المائة اليوم الأحد، ليغلق عند مستوى (28ر5099) نقطة مقارنة مع آخر جلسة تداول والتي بلغت (14ر5047) نقطة.
تدشين مهرجان شبابي ورياضي بمحافظة الحديدة (مصحح)
دُشنت بمحافظة الحديدة عروس البحر الأحمر اليوم فعاليات المهرجان الشبابي والرياضي بمديريات المحافظة، برعاية وزارة الشباب والرياضة والسلطة المحلية بالمحافظة تزامناً مع مرور ألف يوماً من الصمود في وجه العدوان.
آخر الأخبار:
أمين عام الامم المتحدة يدعو رئيس الكونغو الديموقراطية للتقيّد بإتفاق التنحي
مناقشة إجراءات ضبط المخالفات والتوعية في أمانة العاصمة
وقفة احتجاجية لقبائل جحانة تدين جرائم العدوان
طيران العدوان يشن 13 غارة على محافظة صعدة  
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Reports
Report: At least 4 Yemeni civilians killed, 5 injured in 20+ airstrikes in one day
[01/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 1 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes waged more than air strikes over the past hours, killing at least four civilians and wounding five others, officials told Saba on Monday.

In the northwest province of Hajjah, three civilians were killed and five others wounded in an initial death toll when the warplanes launched three airstrikes on civilians’ houses in Shaghderah district.

In central province of Marib, a citizen was killed in an airstrike targeted his motorbike in Aal-Zaydi village of Serwah district.

Also, the aggression’s fighter jets waged three raids on Serwah district, causing damages to civilians' properties.

In Saada province, four airstrikes hit Aal-Saifi area, and one targeted a civilian’s farm in Taleh area of Sehar district.

In border province of Asir, the warplanes waged four strikes on Majazah area.

In Nehm district, about 50 km north of the capital Sanaa, the fighter jets fired five bombs flashing light over several areas and carried out several airstrikes.


Writing by Sameera al-Mahdi, Editing by Zak
saba
  المزيد من (Reports)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
وقفة احتجاجية لقبائل جحانة تدين جرائم العدوان
[01/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 13 غارة على محافظة صعدة  
[01/يناير/2018]
وقفة احتجاجية بمديرية الجعفرية بريمة تنديدا بجرائم العدوان
[01/يناير/2018]
وقفات احتجاجية بمدارس الخبت بالمحويت بمرور 1000 يوم من العدوان
[01/يناير/2018]
استشهاد ثلاثة مواطنين بغارة على الخط العام بمديرية جبل راس بالحديدة
[01/يناير/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by