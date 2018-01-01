Report: At least 4 Yemeni civilians killed, 5 injured in 20+ airstrikes in one day [01/يناير/2018]



SANAA, Jan 1 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes waged more than air strikes over the past hours, killing at least four civilians and wounding five others, officials told Saba on Monday.



In the northwest province of Hajjah, three civilians were killed and five others wounded in an initial death toll when the warplanes launched three airstrikes on civilians’ houses in Shaghderah district.



In central province of Marib, a citizen was killed in an airstrike targeted his motorbike in Aal-Zaydi village of Serwah district.



Also, the aggression’s fighter jets waged three raids on Serwah district, causing damages to civilians' properties.



In Saada province, four airstrikes hit Aal-Saifi area, and one targeted a civilian’s farm in Taleh area of Sehar district.



In border province of Asir, the warplanes waged four strikes on Majazah area.



In Nehm district, about 50 km north of the capital Sanaa, the fighter jets fired five bombs flashing light over several areas and carried out several airstrikes.





Writing by Sameera al-Mahdi, Editing by Zak

