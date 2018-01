Dhamar governor meets UNICEF deputy representative [01/يناير/2018]



DHAMAR, Jan 1 (Saba) – Dhamar governor Mohammed al-Magdashi held a meeting with UNICEF deputy preventative in Yemen Dr Sherin Varkey.



The officials discussed ways to provide more support from UNICEF to the province, particularity in the water and sanitation system for the year 2018.



The meeting took place on Sunday.



Shoaib Mahagri/zak



