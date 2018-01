Ministry of Transportation strongly condemns violations in south [01/يناير/2018]



SANAA, Jan 1 (Saba) – Ministry of Transportation on Monday strongly condemned violations being committed by Saudi-paid mercenaries in security checkpoints in the occupied southern cities against the travellers.



In a statement received by Saba, the ministry called for preserving all rights and freedoms of travellers between the Yemeni cities.



Shoaib Mahagri/zak



