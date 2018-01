Army targets Saudi military sites in Najran [01/يناير/2018]

NAJRAN, Jun 1 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi aggression coalition mercenaries were killed and wounded when the army and popular forces launched attacks on their military sites in Talah area of border province of Najran, a military official told Saba on Monday.



Also, the army attacked mercenaries in sites of Kashpa hilltop, inflicting large losses upon their ranks.



