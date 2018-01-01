Tribes protest to mark 1000 day of Saudi war crimes [01/يناير/2018]



IBB, Jan 1 (Saba) – Hundreds of tribesmen and sheikhs in Yemen's Ibb province staged a protest rally to mark 1000 days of US-Saudi aggression coalition war that killed thousands of Yemeni civilians.



The rally took place in Muthikhrah district on Sunday.



At the rally, the protesters condemned the continuation of the war crimes committed on daily basis by the Saudi-led aggression coalition that also imposed all-out blockade on all Yemeni ports and prevented humanitarian aid and commercial imports.





Ali Ahsan/zak



