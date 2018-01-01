ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 01 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 06:12:00م
صدور عدد من القرارات الجمهورية
صدر اليوم القرار الجمهوري رقم (1) لسنة 2018م بتعيين محمود عبدالقادر الجنيد نائباً لرئيس الوزراء لشؤون الخدمات .
سانا:مروحيات أمريكية تنقل مجموعة من داعش إلى جهة مجهولة
أفادت وكالة الأنباء السورية "سانا" السبت بأن مروحيات أمريكية قامت بنقل مجموعات من مسلحي تنظيم "داعش" من مخيم السد جنوب مدينة الحسكة السورية إلى جهة مجهولة.
ارتفاع مؤشر سوق مسقط العماني عند الإغلاق
ارتفع مؤشر سوق مسقط (30) العماني للأوراق المالية (14ر52) نقطة وبنسبة (03ر1) في المائة اليوم الأحد، ليغلق عند مستوى (28ر5099) نقطة مقارنة مع آخر جلسة تداول والتي بلغت (14ر5047) نقطة.
تدشين مهرجان شبابي ورياضي بمحافظة الحديدة (مصحح)
دُشنت بمحافظة الحديدة عروس البحر الأحمر اليوم فعاليات المهرجان الشبابي والرياضي بمديريات المحافظة، برعاية وزارة الشباب والرياضة والسلطة المحلية بالمحافظة تزامناً مع مرور ألف يوماً من الصمود في وجه العدوان.
آخر الأخبار:
أمين عام الامم المتحدة يدعو رئيس الكونغو الديموقراطية للتقيّد بإتفاق التنحي
مناقشة إجراءات ضبط المخالفات والتوعية في أمانة العاصمة
وقفة احتجاجية لقبائل جحانة تدين جرائم العدوان
طيران العدوان يشن 13 غارة على محافظة صعدة  
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Tribes protest to mark 1000 day of Saudi war crimes
[01/يناير/2018]

IBB, Jan 1 (Saba) – Hundreds of tribesmen and sheikhs in Yemen's Ibb province staged a protest rally to mark 1000 days of US-Saudi aggression coalition war that killed thousands of Yemeni civilians.

The rally took place in Muthikhrah district on Sunday.

At the rally, the protesters condemned the continuation of the war crimes committed on daily basis by the Saudi-led aggression coalition that also imposed all-out blockade on all Yemeni ports and prevented humanitarian aid and commercial imports.


Ali Ahsan/zak

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
وقفة احتجاجية لقبائل جحانة تدين جرائم العدوان
[01/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 13 غارة على محافظة صعدة  
[01/يناير/2018]
وقفة احتجاجية بمديرية الجعفرية بريمة تنديدا بجرائم العدوان
[01/يناير/2018]
وقفات احتجاجية بمدارس الخبت بالمحويت بمرور 1000 يوم من العدوان
[01/يناير/2018]
استشهاد ثلاثة مواطنين بغارة على الخط العام بمديرية جبل راس بالحديدة
[01/يناير/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by