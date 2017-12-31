3 civilians killed and 5 injured in Saudi airstrikes on Hajjah [31/ديسمبر/2017]



HAJJAH, Dec 31 (Saba) - Three civilians were killed and five others wounded on Sunday evening when the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplane launched airstrikes on Hajjah province, an official told Saba.



The airstrikes targeted civilians’ houses in Shaghderah district, the official added.



Yemen condemns the continuing aggression on the Yemeni people and infrastructure which flagrantly violated the international laws.



Sameera H.-zak



