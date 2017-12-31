ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 01 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 12:12:46ص
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي الكتلة البرلمانية لمحافظة ذمار
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بصنعاء الكتلة البرلمانية لمحافظة ذمار بحضور محافظ ذمار محمد حسين المقدشي وعضو المكتب السياسي لأنصارالله حسين العزي .
سانا:مروحيات أمريكية تنقل مجموعة من داعش إلى جهة مجهولة
أفادت وكالة الأنباء السورية "سانا" السبت بأن مروحيات أمريكية قامت بنقل مجموعات من مسلحي تنظيم "داعش" من مخيم السد جنوب مدينة الحسكة السورية إلى جهة مجهولة.
ارتفاع مؤشر سوق مسقط العماني عند الإغلاق
ارتفع مؤشر سوق مسقط (30) العماني للأوراق المالية (14ر52) نقطة وبنسبة (03ر1) في المائة اليوم الأحد، ليغلق عند مستوى (28ر5099) نقطة مقارنة مع آخر جلسة تداول والتي بلغت (14ر5047) نقطة.
تدشين مهرجان شبابي ورياضي بمحافظة الحديدة (مصحح)
دُشنت بمحافظة الحديدة عروس البحر الأحمر اليوم فعاليات المهرجان الشبابي والرياضي بمديريات المحافظة، برعاية وزارة الشباب والرياضة والسلطة المحلية بالمحافظة تزامناً مع مرور ألف يوماً من الصمود في وجه العدوان.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
3 civilians killed and 5 injured in Saudi airstrikes on Hajjah
[31/ديسمبر/2017]

HAJJAH, Dec 31 (Saba) - Three civilians were killed and five others wounded on Sunday evening when the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplane launched airstrikes on Hajjah province, an official told Saba.

The airstrikes targeted civilians’ houses in Shaghderah district, the official added.

Yemen condemns the continuing aggression on the Yemeni people and infrastructure which flagrantly violated the international laws.

Sameera H.-zak

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
إستشهاد وإصابة ثمانية مواطنين بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
[31/ديسمبر/2017]
قبائل مديرية باجل والحسينية بالحديدة تعلن النفير العام للجبهات
[31/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية الشغادرة بحجة
[31/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يلقي قنابل ضوئية على مديرية نهم
[31/ديسمبر/2017]
جريحان بغارة لطيران العدوان على مزرعة بمديرية التحتيا في الحديدة
[31/ديسمبر/2017]
