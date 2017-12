Saudi warplanes wages 5 airstrikes on Saada [31/ديسمبر/2017]

SAADA, Dec 31 ( Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression coalition warplanes launched on Sunday five strikes on several areas of Saada province, a security official told Saba.



Four of the strrikes hit Aal-Saifi area, and the another raid targeted a civilian’s farm in Taleh area of Sehar district.



Sameera H.-zak



Saba