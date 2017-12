Aggression warplanes launch 3 raids on Hajjah [31/ديسمبر/2017]



HAJJAH, Dec 31 (Saba) – Three of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition airstrikes on Sunday hit Hajjah province, an official told Saba.







The airstrikes targeted Bani-seraa area in Shaghaderah district, causing heavy damages to residents’ properties.







Sameera H.-zak





