Army’s artillery shells Saudi-paid mercenaries in Serwah [31/ديسمبر/2017]



MARIB, Dec. 31 (Saba) - The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries at Koval Camp and Wadi Rabiah in Serwah district of Marib province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The artillery shelling resulted in deaths and injuries in the mercenaries ranks, the official added.



BA



Saba