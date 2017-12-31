President congratulates his Palestinian counterpart on Palestine Revolution anniversary [31/ديسمبر/2017]



SANAA, Dec 31 (Saba) - President Saleh al-Sammad on Sunday sent a congratulation cable to President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas on the anniversary of the outbreak of the Palestine Revolution.



In the message, the President reaffirmed the Yemeni people's steadfast support for the brotherly Palestinian people in their struggle to regain all their legitimate rights, including the right to establish their country with Jerusalem as its capital.





Sameera H.-zak



