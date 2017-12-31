ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 01 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 12:12:46ص
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي الكتلة البرلمانية لمحافظة ذمار
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بصنعاء الكتلة البرلمانية لمحافظة ذمار بحضور محافظ ذمار محمد حسين المقدشي وعضو المكتب السياسي لأنصارالله حسين العزي .
سانا:مروحيات أمريكية تنقل مجموعة من داعش إلى جهة مجهولة
أفادت وكالة الأنباء السورية "سانا" السبت بأن مروحيات أمريكية قامت بنقل مجموعات من مسلحي تنظيم "داعش" من مخيم السد جنوب مدينة الحسكة السورية إلى جهة مجهولة.
ارتفاع مؤشر سوق مسقط العماني عند الإغلاق
ارتفع مؤشر سوق مسقط (30) العماني للأوراق المالية (14ر52) نقطة وبنسبة (03ر1) في المائة اليوم الأحد، ليغلق عند مستوى (28ر5099) نقطة مقارنة مع آخر جلسة تداول والتي بلغت (14ر5047) نقطة.
تدشين مهرجان شبابي ورياضي بمحافظة الحديدة (مصحح)
دُشنت بمحافظة الحديدة عروس البحر الأحمر اليوم فعاليات المهرجان الشبابي والرياضي بمديريات المحافظة، برعاية وزارة الشباب والرياضة والسلطة المحلية بالمحافظة تزامناً مع مرور ألف يوماً من الصمود في وجه العدوان.
آخر الأخبار:
قصف صاروخي ومدفعي على مواقع للعدو بجيزان ونجران
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات للجنود السعوديين والمرتزقة بعسير
هيئة تنظيم شؤون النقل البري تدين الأعمال التعسفية التي تمارسها نقاط مرتزقة الاحتلال
قنص خمسة مرتزقة بمديرية صرواح بمأرب
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
41 US-Saudi airstrikes kill 33 civilians in Yemen
[31/ديسمبر/2017]

SANAA, Dec 31 (Saba) - The US- backed Saudi aggression coalition warplanes have intensified attacks on Yemen over the past few hours, waging at least 41 air strikes that killed 33 civilians and wounded dozens, officials told Saba on Sunday.
Six children and three women were killed and two injured during 15 raids on a farm in al-Khokha district in Hodidah province.
Twenty citizens were killed and 10 injured in four air strikes on three taxis near a restaurant at the entrance to the district of al-Jerahi, also in Hodeidah.
Four citizens were killed in an air raid on a regular road in Ghula Ajeeb area in Amran province.
Three air strikes hit al-Qad and al-Azhoor areas on Razeh border district of Saada province, another one air strike hit Al Sobhan area in Baqim district, and two air raids targeted al-Malahit area at al-Zaher district in Saada too.
Also, two air strikes hit al-Nahdeen area in the capital Sanaa.
Three raids struck Serwah district of Marib province and two air raids targeted the homes of citizens in al-Zaidi area.
The enemy warplanes also waged five air strikes on al-Marzooq area in Haradh district of Hajjah province and three raids on al-Masloob district in Jawf province, according to the officials.

EMAN/zak
saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
إستشهاد وإصابة ثمانية مواطنين بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
[31/ديسمبر/2017]
قبائل مديرية باجل والحسينية بالحديدة تعلن النفير العام للجبهات
[31/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية الشغادرة بحجة
[31/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يلقي قنابل ضوئية على مديرية نهم
[31/ديسمبر/2017]
جريحان بغارة لطيران العدوان على مزرعة بمديرية التحتيا في الحديدة
[31/ديسمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by