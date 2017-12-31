41 US-Saudi airstrikes kill 33 civilians in Yemen [31/ديسمبر/2017]



SANAA, Dec 31 (Saba) - The US- backed Saudi aggression coalition warplanes have intensified attacks on Yemen over the past few hours, waging at least 41 air strikes that killed 33 civilians and wounded dozens, officials told Saba on Sunday.

Six children and three women were killed and two injured during 15 raids on a farm in al-Khokha district in Hodidah province.

Twenty citizens were killed and 10 injured in four air strikes on three taxis near a restaurant at the entrance to the district of al-Jerahi, also in Hodeidah.

Four citizens were killed in an air raid on a regular road in Ghula Ajeeb area in Amran province.

Three air strikes hit al-Qad and al-Azhoor areas on Razeh border district of Saada province, another one air strike hit Al Sobhan area in Baqim district, and two air raids targeted al-Malahit area at al-Zaher district in Saada too.

Also, two air strikes hit al-Nahdeen area in the capital Sanaa.

Three raids struck Serwah district of Marib province and two air raids targeted the homes of citizens in al-Zaidi area.

The enemy warplanes also waged five air strikes on al-Marzooq area in Haradh district of Hajjah province and three raids on al-Masloob district in Jawf province, according to the officials.



EMAN/zak

