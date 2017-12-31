Prime Minister meets Labor Union officials [31/ديسمبر/2017]



SANAA, Dec 31 (Saba) –Prime minister Abdulaziz bin Habtor met with officials of Yemen Labor Union to discuss ways to tackle salary delay of the civil servants.



Union's secretary general Ali Bamhison briefed the premier about the suffering of the state employees and their hard living conditions due to the salary delay for one year.



Bamhison urged the premier to tackle the problem, stressing that all Yemeni people are aware of the economic situations resulted from the ongoing criminal war by the US-Saudi aggression coalition against the Yemeni people and its economy.



The meeting took place on Saturday.





