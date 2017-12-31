ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 01 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 12:12:46ص
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي الكتلة البرلمانية لمحافظة ذمار
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بصنعاء الكتلة البرلمانية لمحافظة ذمار بحضور محافظ ذمار محمد حسين المقدشي وعضو المكتب السياسي لأنصارالله حسين العزي .
سانا:مروحيات أمريكية تنقل مجموعة من داعش إلى جهة مجهولة
أفادت وكالة الأنباء السورية "سانا" السبت بأن مروحيات أمريكية قامت بنقل مجموعات من مسلحي تنظيم "داعش" من مخيم السد جنوب مدينة الحسكة السورية إلى جهة مجهولة.
ارتفاع مؤشر سوق مسقط العماني عند الإغلاق
ارتفع مؤشر سوق مسقط (30) العماني للأوراق المالية (14ر52) نقطة وبنسبة (03ر1) في المائة اليوم الأحد، ليغلق عند مستوى (28ر5099) نقطة مقارنة مع آخر جلسة تداول والتي بلغت (14ر5047) نقطة.
تدشين مهرجان شبابي ورياضي بمحافظة الحديدة (مصحح)
دُشنت بمحافظة الحديدة عروس البحر الأحمر اليوم فعاليات المهرجان الشبابي والرياضي بمديريات المحافظة، برعاية وزارة الشباب والرياضة والسلطة المحلية بالمحافظة تزامناً مع مرور ألف يوماً من الصمود في وجه العدوان.
قصف صاروخي ومدفعي على مواقع للعدو بجيزان ونجران
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات للجنود السعوديين والمرتزقة بعسير
هيئة تنظيم شؤون النقل البري تدين الأعمال التعسفية التي تمارسها نقاط مرتزقة الاحتلال
قنص خمسة مرتزقة بمديرية صرواح بمأرب
  Economy
Prime Minister meets Labor Union officials
[31/ديسمبر/2017]

SANAA, Dec 31 (Saba) –Prime minister Abdulaziz bin Habtor met with officials of Yemen Labor Union to discuss ways to tackle salary delay of the civil servants.

Union's secretary general Ali Bamhison briefed the premier about the suffering of the state employees and their hard living conditions due to the salary delay for one year.

Bamhison urged the premier to tackle the problem, stressing that all Yemeni people are aware of the economic situations resulted from the ongoing criminal war by the US-Saudi aggression coalition against the Yemeni people and its economy.

The meeting took place on Saturday.


Amal / Zak

Saba
