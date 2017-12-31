ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 31 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 06:13:01م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي الكتلة البرلمانية لمحافظة ذمار
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بصنعاء الكتلة البرلمانية لمحافظة ذمار بحضور محافظ ذمار محمد حسين المقدشي وعضو المكتب السياسي لأنصارالله حسين العزي .
سانا:مروحيات أمريكية تنقل مجموعة من داعش إلى جهة مجهولة
أفادت وكالة الأنباء السورية "سانا" السبت بأن مروحيات أمريكية قامت بنقل مجموعات من مسلحي تنظيم "داعش" من مخيم السد جنوب مدينة الحسكة السورية إلى جهة مجهولة.
ارتفاع مؤشر سوق مسقط العماني عند الإغلاق
ارتفع مؤشر سوق مسقط (30) العماني للأوراق المالية (14ر52) نقطة وبنسبة (03ر1) في المائة اليوم الأحد، ليغلق عند مستوى (28ر5099) نقطة مقارنة مع آخر جلسة تداول والتي بلغت (14ر5047) نقطة.
نوتنجهام فورست الإنجليزي لكرة القدم يقيل مدربه واربيرتون
أعلن نادي نوتنجهام فورست المنافس في دوري الدرجة الثانية الإنجليزي لكرة القدم اليوم الأحد أنه استغنى عن خدمات مدربه مارك واربيرتون بعد 9 أشهر من توليه المهمة.
افتتاح مختبر تحليل مياه الشرب بمحافظة إب بتكلفة 18 مليون ريال
تنفيذي البيضاء يناقش مستوى الأداء والانضباط الوظيفي
الاحتلال يستولى على أراضي زراعية فلسطينية شمال رام الله
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على صعدة وعسير
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Dozens Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Jawf
[31/ديسمبر/2017]

JAWF, Dec. 31 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed or injured in three military operations of the army and popular forces in Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.

The army and popular forces implemented a military attack on the mercenaries’ sites in Aroq al-Abeed area in al-Motoon district, which resulted in a number of dead and wounded among the mercenaries, the official said.

A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others injured due to an attack on their locations in Showaq Valley in al-Ghail district, he added.

Another military operation was carried out against the mercenaries in al-Ghorfa area in al-Maslob district, causing a number of dead and injured in their ranks, according to the official.

BA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
[31/ديسمبر/2017]
إستشهاد مواطن بغارة لطيران العدوان استهدفت دراجته النارية بصرواح بمأرب
[31/ديسمبر/2017]
أكثر من 37 شهيداً وجريحاً إثر 40 غارة لطيران العدوان بعدة محافظات
[31/ديسمبر/2017]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان على عمران
[31/ديسمبر/2017]
إصابة مواطنين اثنين بغارة لطيران العدوان على التحيتا بالحديدة
[31/ديسمبر/2017]
