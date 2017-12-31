Dozens Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Jawf [31/ديسمبر/2017]



JAWF, Dec. 31 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed or injured in three military operations of the army and popular forces in Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The army and popular forces implemented a military attack on the mercenaries’ sites in Aroq al-Abeed area in al-Motoon district, which resulted in a number of dead and wounded among the mercenaries, the official said.



A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others injured due to an attack on their locations in Showaq Valley in al-Ghail district, he added.



Another military operation was carried out against the mercenaries in al-Ghorfa area in al-Maslob district, causing a number of dead and injured in their ranks, according to the official.



BA



