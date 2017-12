Citizen killed in airstrike on his motorbike in Marib [31/ديسمبر/2017]



MARIB, Dec. 31 (Saba) – A citizen was killed in a Saudi aggressive air raid targeted his motorbike in Al al-Zaydi village of Serwah district in Marib province, a local official told Saba on Sunday.



The aggression’s warplanes waged also three raids on Serwah district targeting citizens’ properties, the official added.



