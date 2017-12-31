Report: Over 34 Yemeni civilians killed,2 injured in 36+ airstrikes in 24 hours [31/ديسمبر/2017]



SANAA, Dec 31 (Saba) - At least 38 civilians were killed and other two were wounded in over 36 airstrike launched by US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes on several Yemeni provinces over the past 24 hours, officials and medics told Saba on Sunday.



In the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, more than 20 civilians were killed in four US-Saudi airstrikes targeted three cars near a restaurant at the entrance of al-Jarrahi district.



Also in Hodeidah province, a total of 10 women were killed when US-Saudi fighter jets waged 15 strikes on a citizen's farm in east of Qatabah area of Khokhah district.



Furthermore, two citizens were also injured in a strike on a farm of the citizen of Tahitah district.



In Amran province, about 50 km north of the Capital Sanaa, four citizens were killed in an aggression air strike on the main road of Ghulat Ajib area.



In the northern province of Saada, the aggression fighter jets launched three raids on Qad and Azhor areas of Razih district, one airstrike targeted Aal-Sabhan area on Baqim district, and two airstrikes hit Malaheedh area of Dhaher district.



In Capital Sanaa, two airstrikes hit Nahdein mountain in Sabaaen district.



In the province of Hajjah, some 127 km northwest of the capital Sanaa, the warplane of Saudi aggression carried out five airstrike on Marzoq area of Haradh district.



In central province of Marib, two aggression airstrikes were completely destroyed two civilians' houses and damaged numbers of neighboring house on Serwah district.



Writing by Sameera al-Mahdi: Editing by Zak





