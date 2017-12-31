Yemen slams US secretary of defense's remarks [31/ديسمبر/2017]

SANAA, Dec 31 (Saba) – Yemen's Foreign Ministry on Saturday strongly criticized United States Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis over his remarks that backing the criminal aggression war against the Yemeni people, in a statement obtained by Saba.

"The United States through its secretary of defense adopted a clear hostile path against Yemen and its people through his statements that indicate involvement of the US defense system in planning air military operations against Yemen," the foreign ministry's official said in the statement.

"Instead of calling to end Yemen's suffering, Mattis showed a stance that disputed the US government official position … which is a surprising stance," the official said.

The official confirmed that the US Secretary of defense clearly showed a full confusion that contradict with the US policies about Saudi aggression on Yemen.

The official called on the US administration to be clear in its positions and to advocate a real peace, instead of encouraging the continuation of aggression on Yemen and prolong the suffering of more than 25 million Yemenis through the policy of starvation and spreading diseases.

The official renewed the position of the Supreme Political Council and the National Salvation Government to go to the path of a political settlement, just and sustainable peace, normalization of the situation and to preserve security and stability of the country and the Yemeni people.



Ali Ahsan/Zak







Saba