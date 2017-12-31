ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 31 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 06:11:18م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي الكتلة البرلمانية لمحافظة ذمار
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بصنعاء الكتلة البرلمانية لمحافظة ذمار بحضور محافظ ذمار محمد حسين المقدشي وعضو المكتب السياسي لأنصارالله حسين العزي .
سانا:مروحيات أمريكية تنقل مجموعة من داعش إلى جهة مجهولة
أفادت وكالة الأنباء السورية "سانا" السبت بأن مروحيات أمريكية قامت بنقل مجموعات من مسلحي تنظيم "داعش" من مخيم السد جنوب مدينة الحسكة السورية إلى جهة مجهولة.
ارتفاع مؤشر سوق مسقط العماني عند الإغلاق
ارتفع مؤشر سوق مسقط (30) العماني للأوراق المالية (14ر52) نقطة وبنسبة (03ر1) في المائة اليوم الأحد، ليغلق عند مستوى (28ر5099) نقطة مقارنة مع آخر جلسة تداول والتي بلغت (14ر5047) نقطة.
نوتنجهام فورست الإنجليزي لكرة القدم يقيل مدربه واربيرتون
أعلن نادي نوتنجهام فورست المنافس في دوري الدرجة الثانية الإنجليزي لكرة القدم اليوم الأحد أنه استغنى عن خدمات مدربه مارك واربيرتون بعد 9 أشهر من توليه المهمة.
تنفيذي البيضاء يناقش مستوى الأداء والانضباط الوظيفي
الاحتلال يستولى على أراضي زراعية فلسطينية شمال رام الله
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على صعدة وعسير
محافظ ذمار يناقش مع نائب ممثل اليونيسف الدعم المقدم من المنظمة للمحافظة
Yemen slams US secretary of defense's remarks
[31/ديسمبر/2017]
SANAA, Dec 31 (Saba) – Yemen's Foreign Ministry on Saturday strongly criticized United States Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis over his remarks that backing the criminal aggression war against the Yemeni people, in a statement obtained by Saba.
"The United States through its secretary of defense adopted a clear hostile path against Yemen and its people through his statements that indicate involvement of the US defense system in planning air military operations against Yemen," the foreign ministry's official said in the statement.
"Instead of calling to end Yemen's suffering, Mattis showed a stance that disputed the US government official position … which is a surprising stance," the official said.
The official confirmed that the US Secretary of defense clearly showed a full confusion that contradict with the US policies about Saudi aggression on Yemen.
The official called on the US administration to be clear in its positions and to advocate a real peace, instead of encouraging the continuation of aggression on Yemen and prolong the suffering of more than 25 million Yemenis through the policy of starvation and spreading diseases.
The official renewed the position of the Supreme Political Council and the National Salvation Government to go to the path of a political settlement, just and sustainable peace, normalization of the situation and to preserve security and stability of the country and the Yemeni people.

Ali Ahsan/Zak



Saba
