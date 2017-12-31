Army repulse infiltration of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Najran [31/ديسمبر/2017]



NAJRAN, Dec 31 (Saba) – The army and popular forces repulsed an attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries to sneak up towards Saudi military sites in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The attempt was failed in Araq al-Abter area in spite of the Saudi combat jets waged seven strikes on same area



Meanwhile, the artillery and rockets units of the army and popular forces hit other mercenary gatherings during the infiltration, the official said.



AA

Saba