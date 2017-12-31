ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 31 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 06:11:18م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي الكتلة البرلمانية لمحافظة ذمار
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بصنعاء الكتلة البرلمانية لمحافظة ذمار بحضور محافظ ذمار محمد حسين المقدشي وعضو المكتب السياسي لأنصارالله حسين العزي .
سانا:مروحيات أمريكية تنقل مجموعة من داعش إلى جهة مجهولة
أفادت وكالة الأنباء السورية "سانا" السبت بأن مروحيات أمريكية قامت بنقل مجموعات من مسلحي تنظيم "داعش" من مخيم السد جنوب مدينة الحسكة السورية إلى جهة مجهولة.
ارتفاع مؤشر سوق مسقط العماني عند الإغلاق
ارتفع مؤشر سوق مسقط (30) العماني للأوراق المالية (14ر52) نقطة وبنسبة (03ر1) في المائة اليوم الأحد، ليغلق عند مستوى (28ر5099) نقطة مقارنة مع آخر جلسة تداول والتي بلغت (14ر5047) نقطة.
نوتنجهام فورست الإنجليزي لكرة القدم يقيل مدربه واربيرتون
أعلن نادي نوتنجهام فورست المنافس في دوري الدرجة الثانية الإنجليزي لكرة القدم اليوم الأحد أنه استغنى عن خدمات مدربه مارك واربيرتون بعد 9 أشهر من توليه المهمة.
تنفيذي البيضاء يناقش مستوى الأداء والانضباط الوظيفي
الاحتلال يستولى على أراضي زراعية فلسطينية شمال رام الله
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على صعدة وعسير
محافظ ذمار يناقش مع نائب ممثل اليونيسف الدعم المقدم من المنظمة للمحافظة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army repulse infiltration of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Najran
[31/ديسمبر/2017]

NAJRAN, Dec 31 (Saba) – The army and popular forces repulsed an attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries to sneak up towards Saudi military sites in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.

The attempt was failed in Araq al-Abter area in spite of the Saudi combat jets waged seven strikes on same area

Meanwhile, the artillery and rockets units of the army and popular forces hit other mercenary gatherings during the infiltration, the official said.

AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
