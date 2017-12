Four citizens killed in US-Saudi air strikes on Amran [31/ديسمبر/2017]



AMRAN, Dec 31 (Saba) – Four citizens were killed in a US-Saudi strike on Ghulat Ajib area of Amran province, an official told Saba on Sunday.



The strike hit the citizens in the main road in the area.



The official condemned the Saudi-led aggression coalition's continuation in hitting the citizens and populated areas, farms, popular in the shadow of international shameful silence.





AA

Saba