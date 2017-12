Army kills mercenaries in Jawf [31/ديسمبر/2017]



JAWF, Dec 31 (Saba) - A dozen of US-baked Saudi aggression coalition mercenaries were killed overnight in an attack by the army and Popular Committees in Jawf province, a military official TOLD Saba on Sunday.



The attack hit the enemy sites in Khalifin area of Khob Washaaf district.



The attack inflicted heavy losses upon the enemies.



Sameera H.-zak



Saba