6 Saudi aggression airstrikes hit Saada [31/ديسمبر/2017]



SAADA, Dec 31 (Saba) –The US-baked Saudi aggression coalition warplanes launched six raids on Baqim , Razeh, Dhaher districts of Sadda provinces, a security official told Saba on Sunday



The aggression warplanes launched three rads on Qad and Azhor areas of Razih district, one airstrike targeted Aal-Sabhan area on Baqim district, and two airstrikes hit Malaheedh area of Dhaher district.



Sameera H.-zak