Saudi airstrikes destroy 2 houses in Marib [30/ديسمبر/2017]

MARIB, Dec 30 (Saba) – Two US-backed Saudi aggression coalition airstrikes on Saturday hit Serwah district of Marib province, an official told Saba.



The strikes completely destroyed two civilians' houses and damaging a number of neighboring houses.



Sameera H.-zak



Saba