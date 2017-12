2 military vehicles destroyed in Jawf [30/ديسمبر/2017]

JAWF, Dec 30 (Saba) - the engineering unit of the army and popular forces on Saturday destroyed two US-back Saudi aggression military vehicles in Khob washaaf district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba.



Numbers of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed in the destruction of two military vehicles in Al-Khalifin area of Khob washaaf district.



Sameera H.-zak